NextDAO (NAX) Trading 5.4% Lower Over Last Week

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. During the last week, NextDAO has traded down 5.4% against the dollar. NextDAO has a total market cap of $3.03 million and $137,582.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NextDAO coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002614 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001870 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002614 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00045587 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.32 or 0.00060933 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

NextDAO Coin Profile

NextDAO is a coin. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,084,958,863 coins and its circulating supply is 2,044,726,754 coins. NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . NextDAO’s official website is nextdao.io/en . The official message board for NextDAO is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

Buying and Selling NextDAO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NextDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NextDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

