NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NEXT stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.02. The company had a trading volume of 10,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,444. NextDecade has a twelve month low of $1.19 and a twelve month high of $6.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.57.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NextDecade stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) by 49.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,857 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in NextDecade were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

NEXT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded NextDecade from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded NextDecade from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

NextDecade Corporation, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) development company, engages in the development activities related to the liquefaction and sale of LNG. It focusses on the development activities of Rio Grande LNG terminal facility located in the Port of Brownsville, southern Texas. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

