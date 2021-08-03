NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Receives $80.44 Consensus PT from Brokerages

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.44.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NYSE:NEE opened at $78.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.67. The company has a market capitalization of $154.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.19. NextEra Energy has a one year low of $66.79 and a one year high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

In other news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $517,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 123,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,250,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 39,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $2,979,438.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,300,319.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 176,787 shares of company stock worth $13,075,474. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Argent Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 4,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 6,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.