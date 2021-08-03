NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.66

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.663 per share by the solar energy provider on Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64.

NextEra Energy Partners has raised its dividend by 51.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. NextEra Energy Partners has a payout ratio of 136.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect NextEra Energy Partners to earn $2.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 92.5%.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

NYSE NEP opened at $78.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.75. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. NextEra Energy Partners has a one year low of $54.33 and a one year high of $88.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.74.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The solar energy provider reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($1.54). NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 26.18% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NEP shares. TheStreet raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.03 target price (down previously from $92.00) on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.40.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.