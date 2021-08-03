NextGen Healthcare, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share (NASDAQ:NXGN)

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) – Stock analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report issued on Monday, August 2nd. Colliers Securities analyst G. Mannheimer forecasts that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Get NextGen Healthcare alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. NextGen Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.71.

Shares of NASDAQ NXGN opened at $16.25 on Tuesday. NextGen Healthcare has a 52-week low of $11.80 and a 52-week high of $23.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.16.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 2.31%.

In other news, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 5,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total transaction of $87,193.18. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXGN. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in NextGen Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in NextGen Healthcare by 2,393.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in NextGen Healthcare by 286.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 175.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 5,038 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services for ambulatory healthcare services in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, comprising of NextGen PxP Portal, NextGen Patient Self Scheduling, NextGen Pay, and NextGen Virtual Visits; clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise HER, NextGen Mobile, NextGen Office, NextGen Behavioral Health Suite, NextGen Orthopedic Suite, and QSIDental Web and QSIDental PM; and financial management solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM and NextGen Clearinghouse Solutions.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.