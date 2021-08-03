NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Director Craig A. Barbarosh Sells 9,000 Shares

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total value of $145,260.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 72,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,348.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NXGN stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,508. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.80 and a 52-week high of $23.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 80.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.71.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 2.31%. On average, analysts predict that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the first quarter worth $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 2,393.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 286.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 175.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 5,038 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in NextGen Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $199,000. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NXGN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on NextGen Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. NextGen Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.71.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services for ambulatory healthcare services in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, comprising of NextGen PxP Portal, NextGen Patient Self Scheduling, NextGen Pay, and NextGen Virtual Visits; clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise HER, NextGen Mobile, NextGen Office, NextGen Behavioral Health Suite, NextGen Orthopedic Suite, and QSIDental Web and QSIDental PM; and financial management solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM and NextGen Clearinghouse Solutions.

