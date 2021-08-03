NFT Alley Price Tops $0.94 on Exchanges (ALLEY)

NFT Alley (CURRENCY:ALLEY) traded down 8.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 3rd. NFT Alley has a market cap of $488,067.92 and approximately $2,245.00 worth of NFT Alley was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFT Alley coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.94 or 0.00002434 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NFT Alley has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00044536 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.86 or 0.00100279 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.89 or 0.00139062 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,719.35 or 0.99914189 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.84 or 0.00840810 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NFT Alley Coin Profile

NFT Alley’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 517,457 coins. NFT Alley’s official Twitter account is @nft_alley

NFT Alley Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Alley directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT Alley should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFT Alley using one of the exchanges listed above.

