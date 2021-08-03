NFTb Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $301,022.00 (NFTB)

NFTb (CURRENCY:NFTB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. One NFTb coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0357 or 0.00000093 BTC on exchanges. NFTb has a total market cap of $3.83 million and $301,022.00 worth of NFTb was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NFTb has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NFTb alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002603 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00044537 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.62 or 0.00100463 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.60 or 0.00139458 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,637.37 or 1.00519263 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $324.62 or 0.00844533 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NFTb Coin Profile

NFTb’s total supply is 999,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 107,299,848 coins. NFTb’s official Twitter account is @nftbmarket

NFTb Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTb directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTb should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFTb using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFTb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFTb and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.