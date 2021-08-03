NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is focused on developing novel therapeutics for underlying cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic and ophthalmic diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of NGM282, NGM313, NGM120, NGM217, NGM621, NGM386 and NGM395 which are in clinical stage. NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NGM. Raymond James cut shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $52.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.38.

NASDAQ:NGM opened at $20.99 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 2.02. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $32.12.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $21.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.33 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 131.14% and a negative return on equity of 35.28%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $79,995,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,175,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,227,000 after buying an additional 413,843 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $11,031,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $7,554,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,764,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,365,000 after purchasing an additional 238,964 shares in the last quarter. 55.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

