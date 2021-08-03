Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $4.00 Per Share

Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nintendo in a report issued on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Goyal now anticipates that the company will earn $4.00 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.02. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nintendo’s FY2023 earnings at $3.56 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.04 EPS.

Get Nintendo alerts:

NTDOY has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nintendo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup lowered shares of Nintendo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, lowered shares of Nintendo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

Nintendo stock opened at $65.09 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.88. The company has a market capitalization of $68.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.60. Nintendo has a one year low of $55.00 and a one year high of $82.55.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Nintendo had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 28.05%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Nintendo by 235.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Nintendo in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Nintendo in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Nintendo by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in Nintendo by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Nintendo Company Profile

Nintendo Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of home entertainment products. Its entertainment products include portable and console game machines and software, trump card and Karuta (Japanese-style playing cards), multinational consumer electronics, home console hardware such as Nintendo Wii, Nintendo DS, Nintendo 3DS, and others; as well as software for handheld and home console gaming machine.

Featured Story: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Nintendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nintendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.