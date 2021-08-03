Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Shares Sold by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lessened its stake in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,260 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in NIO were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NIO during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in NIO in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in NIO in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in NIO by 100.3% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in NIO by 77.4% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. 28.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIO stock opened at $45.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Nio Inc – has a 52-week low of $12.46 and a 52-week high of $66.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.54.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NIO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on NIO from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC upgraded NIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. BOCOM International began coverage on NIO in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, upgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $57.60 to $58.30 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.40.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

