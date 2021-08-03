Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Shares Sold by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lessened its stake in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,260 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in NIO were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NIO during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in NIO in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in NIO in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in NIO by 100.3% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in NIO by 77.4% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. 28.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NIO stock opened at $45.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Nio Inc – has a 52-week low of $12.46 and a 52-week high of $66.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.54.
NIO Profile
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
