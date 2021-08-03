nLIGHT (LASR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect nLIGHT to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. nLIGHT has set its Q2 2021 guidance at – EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.21. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 7.07% and a negative net margin of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $61.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect nLIGHT to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LASR opened at $34.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.84. nLIGHT has a 52 week low of $19.74 and a 52 week high of $46.45. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -69.50 and a beta of 2.54.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on nLIGHT from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised nLIGHT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.83.

About nLIGHT

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor laser chips, optical fiber in-house, and electrical-optical components.

