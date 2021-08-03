Nokia (NYSE:NOK) Given “Buy” Rating at Societe Generale

Nokia (NYSE:NOK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Societe Generale in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Thursday, July 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. SEB Equity Research upgraded shares of Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nokia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.32.

Get Nokia alerts:

Nokia stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.28. 1,243,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,644,410. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.47. Nokia has a 52 week low of $3.21 and a 52 week high of $9.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.28 billion, a PE ratio of -16.53, a PEG ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Nokia had a negative net margin of 8.09% and a positive return on equity of 14.70%. On average, research analysts forecast that Nokia will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lesa Sroufe & Co raised its stake in Nokia by 20.7% in the first quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 399,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 68,401 shares in the last quarter. Maytus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nokia in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,980,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Nokia by 83.1% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,273,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,801,000 after buying an additional 3,301,750 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Nokia by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 81,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 11,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Nokia by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 741,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 232,412 shares during the last quarter. 6.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nokia

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.