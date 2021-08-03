Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Purchased by Focused Wealth Management Inc

Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 1,785.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 528 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth $36,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 66.0% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 72.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $256.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $267.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $188.56 and a 1-year high of $295.14. The stock has a market cap of $63.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 25.98%. Analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $1.09 per share. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.81%.

NSC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.41.

In related news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total value of $1,322,675.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,067,345.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total value of $1,066,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,155,705.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

