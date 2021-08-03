North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $18.68

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$18.68 and last traded at C$18.38, with a volume of 74333 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.87.

A number of analysts recently commented on NOA shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James set a C$24.00 price target on North American Construction Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on North American Construction Group to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Pi Financial boosted their target price on North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on North American Construction Group from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$24.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of C$521.47 million and a P/E ratio of 14.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$18.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is 12.65%.

In related news, Senior Officer Barry Wade Palmer sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.75, for a total transaction of C$790,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,135,391.50. Also, Director Martin Robert Ferron sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.00, for a total value of C$360,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,084,278 shares in the company, valued at C$37,517,004. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,100 shares of company stock worth $2,586,894.

About North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA)

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

