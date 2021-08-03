North Star Investment Management Corp. Acquires 120 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 70.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 290 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,672,171 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $230,608,000 after acquiring an additional 755,547 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,010,855 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $259,837,000 after buying an additional 28,039 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,465,652 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,485,000 after buying an additional 160,855 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 170.0% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 14,647 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 9,223 shares during the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMAT opened at $142.01 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $136.76. The stock has a market cap of $129.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.44. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.15 and a 52 week high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 22.35%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.02%.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Applied Materials from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.58.

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $639,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 74,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $10,433,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 313,171 shares of company stock worth $43,761,015 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

