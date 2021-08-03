North Star Investment Management Corp. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

North Star Investment Management Corp. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 40.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,033,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,699,000 after acquiring an additional 218,673 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,728,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,960,000 after acquiring an additional 176,123 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 245.8% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,318,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,811,000 after acquiring an additional 937,565 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 965,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,500,000 after acquiring an additional 113,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 214.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 896,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,785,000 after acquiring an additional 611,313 shares during the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VNDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Vanda Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

In other news, Director Phaedra Chrousos sold 2,075 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $40,130.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,925 shares in the company, valued at $249,969.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kevin Patrick Moran sold 2,130 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total value of $40,981.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,455.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,455 shares of company stock valued at $223,864. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:VNDA opened at $16.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.17. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $21.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $939.59 million, a P/E ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 0.48.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 12.55%. Equities analysts forecast that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

