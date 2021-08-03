North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $105,000 Stock Holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,450,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,359,000 after buying an additional 456,714 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,083,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,684,000 after buying an additional 37,095 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,840,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,036,000 after buying an additional 1,073,412 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,227,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,120,000 after buying an additional 32,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,310,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,432,000 after buying an additional 31,375 shares in the last quarter. 86.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $140.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,402,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,611 shares in the company, valued at $4,432,494.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE J opened at $133.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $135.88. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.35 and a 12 month high of $145.97. The company has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.29. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is 15.33%.

J has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Benchmark upped their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, upped their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jacobs Engineering Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.25.

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

