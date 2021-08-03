North Star Investment Management Corp. Takes $34,000 Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,099,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,491,000 after buying an additional 48,267 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 949,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,782,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,932,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 344,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,183,000 after buying an additional 18,586 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 89.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 216,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,694,000 after buying an additional 102,312 shares during the period.

IJT opened at $131.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $130.70. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $83.92 and a twelve month high of $134.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

