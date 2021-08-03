North Star Investment Management Corp. Takes Position in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LTC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $21,967,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in LTC Properties by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,303,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,710,000 after acquiring an additional 195,584 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in LTC Properties by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 359,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,995,000 after acquiring an additional 127,423 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in LTC Properties by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 380,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,890,000 after acquiring an additional 75,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in LTC Properties by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 770,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,128,000 after acquiring an additional 53,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LTC opened at $37.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.97. LTC Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.01 and a twelve month high of $44.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a current ratio of 9.45.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.22). LTC Properties had a net margin of 37.80% and a return on equity of 7.99%. As a group, equities analysts predict that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 94.61%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LTC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Mizuho lowered shares of LTC Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of LTC Properties from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of LTC Properties from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. LTC Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

