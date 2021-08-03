Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units’ Quiet Period Set To End on August 3rd (OTCMKTS:NLITU)

Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units’ (OTCMKTS:NLITU) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, August 3rd. Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units had issued 10,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on June 24th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

OTCMKTS NLITU opened at $10.12 on Tuesday. Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $10.76.

