Northern Trust Corp Buys New Position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMR)

Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 39,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. CQS US LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. B. Riley upped their target price on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

In related news, CEO David J. Stetson purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.52 per share, with a total value of $72,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 250,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,635,299.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMR opened at $27.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.48 and a twelve month high of $28.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.57.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.06) by $0.27. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a negative return on equity of 75.00% and a negative net margin of 28.90%. The company had revenue of $386.25 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc operates as a mining company. It produces, processes, and sells met coal and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. It operates through two segments, Met and CAPP-Thermal. The Met segments operates five active mines and two preparation plants in Virginia; and seventeen active mines and five preparation plants in West Virginia.

