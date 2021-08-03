Northern Trust Corp Has $408,000 Holdings in MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICT)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICT) by 70.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 197,167 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,469 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in MICT were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in MICT by 556.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,988,668 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after buying an additional 1,685,859 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MICT by 141.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 801,608 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 469,585 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in MICT by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 254,056 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in MICT in the 4th quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in MICT by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 11,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.23% of the company’s stock.

Get MICT alerts:

In related news, CEO Darren Mercer purchased 6,000,000 shares of MICT stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.41 per share, with a total value of $8,460,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,460,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MICT stock opened at $1.88 on Tuesday. MICT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $8.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.14.

MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.94 million during the quarter.

MICT Profile

MICT, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells mobile computing devices and software for fleet operators and field workforces. It also engages in the provision of online brokerage services for equities trading and the sale of insurance products through a proprietary trading technology platform.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MICT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICT).

Receive News & Ratings for MICT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MICT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.