Northern Trust Corp Has $424,000 Stock Holdings in 111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI)

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in 111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in 111 were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in 111 by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of 111 by 93,202.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 344,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,751,000 after purchasing an additional 343,918 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of 111 during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in shares of 111 during the 1st quarter worth $1,173,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of 111 by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 230,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 22,993 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, initiated coverage on shares of 111 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of 111 stock opened at $6.16 on Tuesday. 111, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.19 and a fifty-two week high of $45.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.39. The company has a market cap of $509.29 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.80.

111 (NASDAQ:YI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. 111 had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 109.55%. The company had revenue of $396.04 million during the quarter.

111 Company Profile

111, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and medical services through online retail pharmacy and indirectly through offline pharmacy network. It operates through B2C and B2B segments. The B2C segment engages in the sale of pharmaceutical and other health and wellness products directly to consumers through 1 Drugstore and its offline pharmacies.

