Northern Trust Corp Purchases 2,712 Shares of EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.20% of EMCORE worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in EMCORE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in EMCORE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in EMCORE by 139.2% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,175 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in EMCORE by 290.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 8,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in EMCORE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $350,000. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EMCORE alerts:

Shares of EMKR opened at $8.63 on Tuesday. EMCORE Co. has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $10.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.41. The company has a market capitalization of $317.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.42 and a beta of 1.30.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $38.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.40 million. EMCORE had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 9.31%. As a group, analysts forecast that EMCORE Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMKR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EMCORE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. TheStreet raised shares of EMCORE from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of EMCORE in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

EMCORE Profile

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers cable television (CATV) products, including forward and return-path analog lasers, receivers, photodetectors, and subassembly components; and analog and digital fiber-optic transmitters, quadrature amplitude modulation transmitters, optical switches, and CATV fiber amplifiers.

Featured Article: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for EMCORE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCORE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.