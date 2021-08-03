Northern Trust Corp Purchases Shares of 12,821 Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH)

Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,821 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POSH. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Poshmark in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Poshmark during the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Poshmark during the first quarter worth approximately $233,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Poshmark during the first quarter worth approximately $357,000. Finally, SherpaCapital LLC bought a new position in shares of Poshmark during the first quarter worth approximately $1,484,000. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 4,936 shares of Poshmark stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $216,986.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,682 shares in the company, valued at $2,535,700.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anan Kashyap sold 6,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $267,584.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,315 shares of company stock worth $629,287 in the last 90 days.

Shares of Poshmark stock opened at $36.26 on Tuesday. Poshmark, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.23 and a fifty-two week high of $104.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.51.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $80.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.88) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Poshmark, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Poshmark from $85.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Poshmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Poshmark from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Poshmark from $83.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Poshmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

