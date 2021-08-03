Northern Trust Corp Sells 39,873 Shares of Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) by 29.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 96,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 39,873 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Capricor Therapeutics were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CAPR. Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,264,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 171,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 49,569 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 28,809 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 347,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Capricor Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of CAPR opened at $4.44 on Tuesday. Capricor Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $3.13 and a 12-month high of $8.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.64. The company has a market cap of $101.58 million, a PE ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 6.50.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.82% and a negative net margin of 10,074.70%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capricor Therapeutics Inc will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Capricor Therapeutics Profile

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Capricor Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capricor Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.