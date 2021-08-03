Northern Trust Corp Sells 5,642 Shares of Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,642 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.46% of Avenue Therapeutics worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ATXI. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics by 260.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 12,354 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics by 5.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 7,333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Avenue Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATXI opened at $1.83 on Tuesday. Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $12.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 0.62.

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avenue Therapeutics Company Profile

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, develops, and commercializes products primarily for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is intravenous Tramadol, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain.

