Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $44.11

Shares of Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$44.11 and last traded at C$43.50, with a volume of 296270 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.38.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NPI shares. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Northland Power to C$56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$48.25 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$49.66.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 374.94, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$42.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.80 billion and a PE ratio of 36.54.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$612.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$599.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Northland Power Inc. will post 1.7555974 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Northland Power’s payout ratio is presently 100.42%.

Northland Power Company Profile (TSE:NPI)

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

