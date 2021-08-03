Northstar Advisory Group LLC Acquires 128 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 872 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COST. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST traded up $7.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $436.07. 59,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,701,852. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $431.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $398.28. The company has a market capitalization of $192.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COST. Raymond James increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. MKM Partners increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $408.33.

In related news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total transaction of $960,775.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 59,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,950,224.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total value of $1,584,560.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,547,227.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $6,085,585. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

