Northstar Advisory Group LLC Cuts Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 4,596 shares during the period. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.2% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 49,133 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,636,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 1,331.2% during the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 25,718 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after buying an additional 23,921 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.4% during the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 13.9% during the second quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 30,467 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,355,000 after buying an additional 3,720 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Wealth Partners Inc increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 14.5% during the second quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 1,679 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on DIS. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Truist cut their target price on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.88.

In other news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,269.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock traded down $3.35 on Tuesday, reaching $172.20. 394,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,198,093. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $115.35 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The company has a market capitalization of $312.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.01.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

