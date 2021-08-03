Northstar Advisory Group LLC Grows Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,220 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1,050.0% in the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MCD stock traded down $3.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $236.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,478,633. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.08. The stock has a market cap of $176.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $193.59 and a 12-month high of $247.05.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 78.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.72.

In related news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

