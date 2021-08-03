Northstar Advisory Group LLC Has $1.87 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 442.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,977 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,506 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 1.2% of Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Visa by 7.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 84,009,523 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,787,336,000 after buying an additional 6,034,535 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Visa by 32.1% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,625,802 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,673,261,000 after buying an additional 3,065,044 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 17.1% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 15,902,335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,367,001,000 after buying an additional 2,326,178 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 19.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,573,336 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,662,156,000 after buying an additional 2,075,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Visa by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,915,056 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $856,340,000 after buying an additional 2,042,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

V traded down $4.03 on Tuesday, reaching $235.75. The company had a trading volume of 269,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,405,676. The business has a 50 day moving average of $237.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.23 and a 52-week high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Visa from $268.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Twenty-six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.96.

In related news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total value of $2,948,279.85. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total value of $2,115,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 78,945 shares of company stock worth $18,841,342. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

