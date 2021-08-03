Northstar Advisory Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Southern by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,983,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,474,482,000 after purchasing an additional 343,586 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in The Southern by 12.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,940,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,731,333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,972,698 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Southern by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,281,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $947,527,000 after purchasing an additional 323,175 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in The Southern by 0.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,511,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $404,764,000 after purchasing an additional 16,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of The Southern by 1.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,447,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $338,618,000 after buying an additional 88,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.03% of the company’s stock.

Get The Southern alerts:

Shares of NYSE SO traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $64.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,809,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.45. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $51.22 and a 12 month high of $66.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.88.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The Southern’s payout ratio is 81.23%.

In other The Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 7,000 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $452,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $160,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,651 shares in the company, valued at $5,877,578.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $778,720. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Argus lifted their price objective on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (down previously from $59.00) on shares of The Southern in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on The Southern from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.85.

The Southern Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.