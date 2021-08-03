NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.410-$0.430 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $690 million-$700 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $691.24 million.NortonLifeLock also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.650-$1.750 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NLOK. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of NortonLifeLock from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.88.

Shares of NLOK stock opened at $24.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 0.70. NortonLifeLock has a 52 week low of $17.98 and a 52 week high of $28.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.08.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $691.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.45 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 23.52% and a negative return on equity of 177.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.59%.

In other news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 416,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $11,038,902.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,944.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

