NOW (DNOW) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. NOW had a negative return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. NOW’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $9.62 on Tuesday. NOW has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $11.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.93. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 2.10.

DNOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.20.

About NOW

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

