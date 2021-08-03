Nucleus Vision (NCASH) Price Hits $0.0019 on Top Exchanges

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 3rd. Nucleus Vision has a total market capitalization of $13.47 million and approximately $126,841.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nucleus Vision coin can now be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Nucleus Vision has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00062102 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002661 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00015227 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $307.34 or 0.00801997 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.95 or 0.00093803 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00042372 BTC.

Nucleus Vision Profile

Nucleus Vision (CRYPTO:NCASH) is a coin. It was first traded on November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,206,198,610 coins. Nucleus Vision’s official website is nucleus.vision . Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nucleus Vision’s official message board is medium.com/@NucleusVision . The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nucleus Vision is an IoT-based, contactless identification system that empowers retailers to identify and better serve their customers. Nucleus Vision intends to bridge the gap between the online and offline retail world by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain. NCASH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Nucleus Vision's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Nucleus Vision

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nucleus Vision should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nucleus Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

