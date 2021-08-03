NuStar Energy L.P. (NS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 on August 12th

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the pipeline company on Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th.

NuStar Energy has decreased its dividend by 58.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. NuStar Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 135.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect NuStar Energy to earn $1.44 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 111.1%.

Shares of NYSE NS opened at $16.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81. NuStar Energy has a 12 month low of $9.47 and a 12 month high of $20.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 51.75 and a beta of 2.61.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $361.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.71 million. NuStar Energy had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 31.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NuStar Energy will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NuStar Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.38.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

