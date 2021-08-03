Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $5.66 Million Stake in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,288 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 21,592 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kimball Electronics were worth $5,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 13.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 2.9% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 27,512 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 1.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 3.9% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,345 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimball Electronics during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $69,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 168,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,367,152.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $447,825. 4.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:KE opened at $20.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.25. The company has a market capitalization of $513.86 million, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.42. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $29.99.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $310.33 million for the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 3.29%.

Separately, Sidoti upgraded shares of Kimball Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

