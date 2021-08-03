Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 117,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.42% of Kaman worth $6,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kaman by 98.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Kaman by 9.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kaman by 7.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kaman during the first quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kaman during the fourth quarter valued at about $366,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KAMN opened at $43.72 on Tuesday. Kaman Co. has a 52-week low of $37.99 and a 52-week high of $59.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.61 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.29.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. Kaman had a negative net margin of 8.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $171.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Kaman’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Kaman Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.91%.

Several analysts have commented on KAMN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Kaman from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, medical, and industrial markets. The company produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; spring energized seals, springs, and contacts; and metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircrafts.

