Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,205,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 46,719 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group were worth $6,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 8.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,701,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $124,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,518 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 12.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,901,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,177 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,475,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,549,000 after purchasing an additional 31,959 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,387,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,105,000 after purchasing an additional 9,795 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 10.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,557,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,913,000 after purchasing an additional 247,032 shares during the period. 91.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Helix Energy Solutions Group news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 34,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $207,506.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group stock opened at $4.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $616.75 million, a P/E ratio of 51.13 and a beta of 3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.38. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $6.76.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 0.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HLX. Bank of America lowered shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $5.30 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Helix Energy Solutions Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.33.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

