Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 390,357 Shares of BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,468,497 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 390,357 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.49% of BioDelivery Sciences International worth $5,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 16.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 193,797 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 27,056 shares during the period. Searle & CO. grew its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 38.5% in the first quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 45,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. HealthInvest Partners AB grew its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 27.0% in the first quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB now owns 2,000,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,820,000 after acquiring an additional 425,000 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BDSI opened at $3.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $377.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.71. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $5.45.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). BioDelivery Sciences International had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 26.13%. The business had revenue of $41.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.99 million. Analysts predict that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kevin Kotler purchased 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.16 per share, with a total value of $474,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,098,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,560.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $7.00 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for chronic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

