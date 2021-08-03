OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.04.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Macquarie downgraded OceanaGold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded OceanaGold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on OceanaGold from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays downgraded OceanaGold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded OceanaGold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of OCANF traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $1.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,453. OceanaGold has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $2.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.97.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

