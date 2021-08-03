OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Given Outperform Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a C$3.25 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on OGC. CIBC reissued a neutral rating and set a C$3.00 price target on shares of OceanaGold in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut shares of OceanaGold from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of OceanaGold to C$3.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on OceanaGold to C$2.55 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. OceanaGold currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$3.55.

Shares of TSE:OGC opened at C$2.43 on Friday. OceanaGold has a 12 month low of C$1.58 and a 12 month high of C$3.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.55, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.85.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

