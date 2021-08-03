Ocwen Financial (OCN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Ocwen Financial to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter.

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $207.59 million during the quarter. Ocwen Financial had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 1.43%. On average, analysts expect Ocwen Financial to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:OCN traded up $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 643 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,349. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.74. The stock has a market cap of $234.56 million, a P/E ratio of -39.59 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.33, a current ratio of 14.69 and a quick ratio of 14.69. Ocwen Financial has a fifty-two week low of $17.17 and a fifty-two week high of $35.08.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ocwen Financial in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company.

Ocwen Financial Company Profile

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. It provides commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.

