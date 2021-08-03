Odyssey Price Tops $0.0009 on Major Exchanges (OCN)

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 3rd. One Odyssey coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Odyssey has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. Odyssey has a total market capitalization of $7.06 million and $3.10 million worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00060178 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002599 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00014701 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $312.04 or 0.00810449 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.48 or 0.00094759 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00041898 BTC.

About Odyssey

Odyssey (CRYPTO:OCN) is a coin. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 coins. Odyssey’s official website is odysseia.top . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN . The official message board for Odyssey is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN

According to CryptoCompare, “Odyssey is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Odyssey Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Odyssey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Odyssey using one of the exchanges listed above.

