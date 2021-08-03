OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,300 shares, an increase of 29.4% from the June 30th total of 32,700 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in OFS Capital by 13.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 419,965 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 49,742 shares during the period. Western Standard LLC grew its holdings in OFS Capital by 181.6% in the first quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 248,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 160,286 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OFS Capital by 94.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 73,920 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 35,985 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OFS Capital by 17.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,398 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of OFS Capital by 542.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 14,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OFS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OFS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of OFS Capital in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

OFS opened at $9.39 on Tuesday. OFS Capital has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.92 million, a PE ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.87.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The business had revenue of $10.49 million during the quarter. OFS Capital had a net margin of 92.88% and a return on equity of 7.19%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OFS Capital will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.37%. This is a boost from OFS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 22nd. OFS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.65%.

About OFS Capital

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies.

