Old Port Advisors Grows Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Old Port Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 95.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,960 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in The Southern were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in The Southern by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 6,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $983,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of The Southern by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 52,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of The Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,014,000. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in shares of The Southern by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 116,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,052,000 after acquiring an additional 14,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $452,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $166,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,256,333.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $778,720. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

SO stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,809,080. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.45. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $51.22 and a 12 month high of $66.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.88.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.43%. On average, equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.23%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SO. Argus boosted their price target on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (down from $59.00) on shares of The Southern in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Southern from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.85.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

