Old Port Advisors Purchases 564 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Old Port Advisors grew its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,536 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the quarter. Seagate Technology accounts for about 1.1% of Old Port Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $3,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STX. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 132.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on STX shares. Loop Capital raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.43.

STX traded up $1.08 on Tuesday, hitting $89.58. 31,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,070,040. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $44.17 and a 12 month high of $106.22. The company has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.91.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.26. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 130.74% and a net margin of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Seagate Technology’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.85%.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Edward J. Zander sold 12,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total transaction of $1,175,155.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,968,676.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

