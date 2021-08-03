Old Port Advisors Sells 1,132 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Old Port Advisors lowered its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,132 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Old Port Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $53,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.73. 8,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,698. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.10 and a fifty-two week high of $153.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $144.83.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

